𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗞𝗟𝗘𝗦𝗦 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗦: CNB officer placed in life-and-death situation after suspected drug offender climbed out the window to evade arrest

SINGAPORE: In a Mar 22 Facebook post, the Central Narcotics Bureau pointed out how drug abuse endangers not only individual lives but others in the community. One officer was recently placed in a life-and-death situation when he had to hold on to a suspect who lost his footing after climbing out the window to avoid being arrested.

Superintendent William Tan, Senior Assistant Director of Intelligence Operations, noted how the suspected drug offender “had total disregard of his own safety,” adding, “Our officers have to make split-second decisions during operations, even placing themselves in great danger to ensure the safe arrest of suspects.”

The CNB officer who held on to the man ended up with deep lacerations on his right hand as he prevented the suspect from falling and was later brought to the hospital for medical treatment.

This occurred on Monday (Mar 20), when three men and a woman were arrested for suspected drug trafficking near Bedok North Road.

During the drug bust, around 300 grams of “ice” or crystal methamphetamine, as well as 238 grams of heroin, were recovered, along with various drug paraphernalia.

Another anti-drug operation was carried out near Bedok North that day after significant amounts of heroin were recovered from a van abandoned by its driver after he crashed while trying to evade a police enforcement operation.

“In total, six Singaporeans, aged between 23 and 30, were arrested for suspected drug offences in the two anti-drug operations conducted. A total of about 437g of ‘Ice’, 1,322g of heroin, amongst other drugs with an estimated street value of $158,500 were seized. The seizure of 437g of ‘Ice’ can feed the addiction of about 250 abusers for a week, while the seizure of 1,322g of heroin can feed the addiction of about 630 abusers for a week,” CNB added. /TISG

