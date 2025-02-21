SINGAPORE: As an alternative to a four-day workweek, a proposal that’s been floated time and again, a local Reddit user put forth an idea for a 4.5 day workweek, which they claim is an arrangement that would “make everyone’s life better.”

In an r/Singapore post on Feb 19 (Wednesday), u/wistingaway called their proposal of working an extra hour on four weekdays and then only working half-days on the fifth, a “game-changer” but acknowledged that different business needs should be taken into consideration for its implementation.

For employers, this would be “far less disruptive for businesses” than a four-day workweek, especially with staggered half-days for employees.

On their part, it would be easier for employees to manage one extra hour of work rather than two extra hours and a full day off, especially since the latter arrangement would cut into the time they have in the evenings. A 4.5-day workweek would also allow employees half a day off for all the things workers want to do, and frees up their weekends “for actual R&R.”

“That 4 hours gives you way more than just 4 hours, especially if combined with WFH,” the post author added.

They also argued that the arrangement leads to better work-life balance, giving people more time to care for their children and elderly parents, and even gives employees time for doctor visits such as vaccination appointments or pregnancy check-ups without needing an MC.

Such an arrangement may also help the economy, as it could “generate more footfall at off-peak hours” and bring about “more overall spending.” The post author even added that with this arrangement, “fewer people at peak hour to complain when the trains inevitably break down again.”

The post led to an interesting discussion among local users on the platform, with many commenters weighing in.

Some of the most popular comments, however, touched on Singapore’s work culture as a whole, with some saying that shortening the work week would be unnecessary if employees did not have to work at all during weekends and if they were not expected to continue working after official working hours.

Overtime, others added, is far too normalized in Singapore. If workers have to do overtime, they should be paid accordingly.

One Reddit user highly approved of the proposal, writing that work-life balance “is a big issue for many working professionals. I know of some ‘power couples’ and they don’t have time for themselves, much less childbearing and rearing.”

Another suggested that workers in Singapore employed with multinational companies could get Monday mornings off since countries in the West get up many hours later than they do. /TISG

Read also: SNEF: 95% employers unwilling to switch to 4-day work week