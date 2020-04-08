Zoe Tay spends time with 3 sons in midst of Covid-19 pandemic

- Advertisement -

Singapore actress Zoe Tay is spending time at home with her three sons during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The 52-year-old’s Mediacorp drama My Guardian Angels debuted on Monday (April 6).

Tay is ensuring that her children — Brayden (15), Nathan (12) and Ashton (9) — study when they are at home.

Tay was reported by 8days.sg on Sunday (April 5) as saying that, when she used to be busy working day and night, her children would ask why they could not see their mother and that that made her feel emotional. However, she can see them more often now and can monitor their progress in school. She noted that this helped parents and children to bond.

- Advertisement -

Tay added, however, that since the children were home all day, they bugged their mother the whole time and that it was hard to get them to sit down and stay in one place. She said this made her appreciate schools for taking care of children for six to seven hours a day. Teachers had to deal with many students in class and she respected them for that.

Tay revealed that she would panic if her husband, RSAF pilot Philip Chionh, was not around. He was now working from home and, thankfully, could help out in their children’s tech-assisted learning.

During this period, and as her elderly mother lives with them, Tay ensures that her sons practise good hygiene. They are still touching their faces and rubbing their eyes so she has to keep reminding them not to do those things.

When they are not studying, the boys occupy themselves with piano, games, cycling or TV.

Referred in the report as the Queen of Mediacorp, Tay stays at home when she is not working. The extra time enables her to improve her cooking, watch videos, read, catch up on shows and tidy the house. She has also thought of picking up a new skill but does not know where to go.

The drama My Guardian Angels is about three single mothers played by Tay, Hong Ling and Kym Ng. They come from different backgrounds but have to raise their children single-handedly. /TISG