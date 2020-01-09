Zhang Ziyi’s describes her breasts as ‘two Indestructible rocks’ after giving birth

- Advertisement -

Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi says breastfeeding is the worst kind of torture for all mothers adamant about breastfeeding and after a few days, her breasts are now two indestructible rocks.

The actress and her rocker husband Wang Feng are now parents again after the actress gave birth to their son on January 1, 2020.

A week after the birth, the mother of two went on social media telling her fans about the physiological engorgement of her breasts.

She wrote that breast engorgement symptoms appear 53 hours after delivery and they “are now as hard as two indestructible rocks that would not be broken even if you chisel on them with a hammer.”

Zhang Ziyi then said that the milk needs to be sucked out bit by bit by the baby or squeezed out and that it is just as painful as having contractions or actual childbirth.

The actress is not a stranger to breastfeeding, experiencing it with her firstborn daughter Xing Xing who is now four.

Zhang Ziyi gave her followers some lessons in breastfeeding, saying they can use hot packs to gently massage their breasts.

According to her, massage the breasts in a circular motion or nudge by going along with the breast tube, from the base of the breast to the nipple.

She then said it does not take a long time to get in sync with the baby’s sucking. She encouraged mothers to pause the massage if they feel pain.

The Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon star then added that if the mother has insufficient breast milk, she has to mix it with a formula for the baby not lose out on nutrition.

At this stage, the mother should also avoid eating food that will make the breasts engorged such as carrot soup, chicken soup, pig trotters soup and bone broths, especially food with high water content and high nutritional value.

Zhang Ziyi ended her message saying she hopes her tips and experience can help mothers who are fighting this war against ‘stone breasts’ and that she believes mothers can overcome this.