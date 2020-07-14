“Any baby news is good news” — Zayn Malik’s ex Rebecca Ferguson

- Advertisement -

Singer Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child, with the news bringing much excitement to their families and fans.

Malik’s former girlfriend Rebecca Ferguson, too, opened up on the pregnancy news when she spoke to OK! Magazine. She said that “any baby news is good news because it means a lovely little life is coming into the world”.

In 2011, Malik and Ferguson dated for four months before calling it quits. Ferguson was 24 years old with two children at that time. Malik was 18.

They were criticised about their six-year age gap but that did not deter them from dating each other. They later separated on good terms to focus on their careers, with Ferguson telling the Sunday Mirror: “I’m happy I’ve decided to be single — my children, my family and my career are now my world.”

In 2015, Malik met Gigi and they were seen holding hands when they left Justin Bieber’s American Music Awards. Since the announcement of the pregnancy, they have been inseparable. It was not always a bed of roses for the couple, who started dating in 2016 before breaking up in 2018. They confirmed that they had reconciled in February this year and announced the pregnancy in April.

Initially, the pregnancy was kept a secret but Gigi announced that she was expecting while on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, revealed the due date. Sharing with Dutch news outlet RTL Boulevard, she said: “I’m excited to become Oma (grandmother) in September, especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.” /TISG