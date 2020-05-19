Yuna to live-stream at-home performance for festive season

- Advertisement -

On May 30, Malaysian singer Yuna will be celebrating Hari Raya with a live-stream performance for U Mobile’s #GroovesWithU concert, according to malaymail.com on Monday (May 18).

Fans can expect music from her 2019 album Rouge as well as a couple of Malay covers. Yuna will also perform her 2012 hit Raya Oh Yeah.

U Mobile’s #RayaWithU campaign is held to promote the message of giving and positivity. It also aims to help home-grown businesses and artistes.

Part of the proceeds from Yuna’s performance will be given to a food bank, The Lost Food Project, and humanitarian and medical crowdfunding platform Kitafund.

The singer told the Malay Mail that she likes the idea of celebrating Hari Raya with her fans online and supporting the underprivileged while going through the Covid-19 crisis. She said that she has always been excited about celebrating the festive season in Malaysia with loved ones but has never celebrated it with fans.

She added that she liked promoting positivity and dedicating to bringing people joy in this period of uncertainty as well as paying forward to people who are in need.

Yuna said that everyone deserves some form of art right now and music is one of them.

The Kedah-born singer-songwriter has been in quarantine with her relatives in Malaysia since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced on March 18.

During this time of isolation, Yuna has been spending time to reunite with her loved ones and rehearse her guitar skills. Since she is based in Los Angeles, it has been years since she spent Ramadan with her loved ones and she is appreciating every moment together.

Yuna mentioned the challenges she is facing performing a one-woman show at home. She usually has her own band, so it is quite difficult when she does a live-stream performance on her own.

She said that, with these shows, it is a simple set-up with her and the guitar or the keyboard, so her vocals are the main focus.

Yuna added that she learned about sound engineering and music software on her own so now she likes performing live-stream shows.

As physical concerts may not happen so soon, the singer said she is creating new music. In fact, she released her new single Stay Where You Are on May 15.

Watch Yuna on May 30 at 8.30 pm on YouTube as she headlines U Mobile’s #GroovesWithU Raya Special. Other artistes such as Sona One, Pastel Lite and Bil Musa are part of the line-up.

Malaysians can take part in the U Mobile’s #UnlimitedSalam Challenge and stand a chance to win prizes created by local culinary talents. U Mobile invites participants to submit a video doing a “salam” and posting it on Instagram Story.

Yuna, Airliftz, Bil Musa and Pa’din Musa have already participated in the challenge.

The top 20 winners will receive two Tiffin Sharing Samplers or two pints of Inside Scoop ice cream each.

Check out Instagram for more details about the U Mobile #RayaWithU campaign. /TISG