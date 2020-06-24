Yuhua resident claims lack of wage support and worries about 10m population

- Advertisement -

Singapore — In a Facebook post on Tuesday (June 23), Singapore Democratic Party Treasurer Bryan Lim mentioned a meeting the previous day with residents of Yuhua Single-Member Constituency.

Mr Lim highlighted a couple of issues that had been brought up, including those about wage subsidies and a 10-million population for Singapore.

One resident, who worked in the MICE sector, claimed that his employer had been unsuccessful in getting payouts under the Jobs Support Scheme promised by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in his announcement on April 6. Mr Lim added that other SME owners had provided similar feedback to the party.

The resident also referring to the “No” in SDP’s 4Y1N (4 Yes 1 No) election campaign plan. (The 4 “Yes” are for suspending the Goods and Services Tax, introducing retrenchment benefits, providing income for retirees and putting people first. The 1 “No” is to a 10 million population). He said his three children would have to compete with the additional foreign immigrants for jobs and housing. A 10-million population would also make the next infectious disease spread faster.

Mr Lim added in his post the questions he would pose to the Finance Minister, mainly a breakdown of the subsidies given to firms, details of foreign worker levies and related rebates and whether the Government would recover them post-Covid-19, and to the Prime Minister, about his position on a 10-million population.

Those commenting on Mr Lim’s post were supportive of his plans. Several criticised the People’s Action Party for its lack of transparency regarding the nation’s Budget.

One person was more concerned about the SDP’s plans for the transport industry and how it planned to solve the traffic jams that now occur the “whole day”.

/TISG