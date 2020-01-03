YouTuber describes Malaysian and Singaporean fans as “hectic” and “scream-ish”

- Advertisement -

Swedish YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, more popularly known as PewDiePie, has a lasting impression of Malaysian and Singaporean fans. He visited both countries a few years ago.

Last Saturday, he took to his YouTube channel to answer fan questions. PewDiePie described Malaysian and Singaporean fans as “hectic” and “scream-ish” when they reacted to him.

In a 21-minute video he posted on Dec 28, a fan asked him how he felt when someone tried to secretly photograph him in a public place. He responded that the whole stealth photo move was rude and annoying.

The YouTuber recalled how a fan recently tried to discreetly photograph him when he was in Italy. He described the act as extremely cringey.

He said that he hated it when people looked at him like he was some sort of attraction. He said he was a person like everyone else and wanted to be treated as a person. He added that he did not think that was too much to ask.

PewDiePie is the most subscribed individual YouTuber with over 100 million subscribers on his channel.

The YouTuber then explained that there was a difference in how his fans from different countries reacted when they saw him out in public.

The 30-year-old clarified that he loved meeting fans but, at the same time, he also wanted people to treat him normally. He did not like it when people screamed or freaked out.

PewDiePie said he understood that people got excited but that was not what he was against. He added that he thought there was a culture to treat people more than they were and that annoyed him.

The YouTuber visited Malaysia for a personal holiday with his then-girlfriend (now wife) Marzia Bisognin in 2016.

He shared in a vlog that when he was in Kuala Lumpur, some fans wanted multiple photos in various angles when they met him. He also mentioned that he came across some tweets by some users who were tracking his whereabouts there.

PewDiePie posted a vlog about his experience in Singapore in 2013, where a group of screaming fans greeted him in the lobby of his hotel.