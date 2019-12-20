Youth vaping on a bus earns the ire of netizens

- Advertisement -

A video circulating online of a young man smoking an electronic cigarette has gone viral, earning him the ire of many netizens.

The video, shared on Wednesday (Dec 18) shows a young man who looks underage smoking an e-cigarette on board a public bus. His friends can be heard talking in the background as the bus passes by Yishun Park Hawker Centre, which is seen in the background.

The young man was wearing a Hello Kitty sweater as he sucked a device used for vaping, and blew out smoke twice while seated.

- Advertisement -

This is not the only incident of youth smoking on buses. Last year, in an act of brazen defiance, a group of teenagers took videos of themselves smoking cigarettes and electronic cigarettes on board a public bus and shared them online.

In the video, three boys can be seen seated at the back of an SBS Transit bus. One of them smokes an electronic cigarette, while the other two light up cigarettes.

In Singapore, a ban was passed in November 2017, making it illegal for people to buy, use and own imitation tobacco products, such as e-cigarettes, e-cigars and e-pipes.

Smoking under the age of 18 is an offence in Singapore, and those convicted are liable to a fine of up to S$300.

Smoking is not allowed in most indoor locations in Singapore, that include public buses. Smokers are liable to a composition sum of S$200 if caught smoking in prohibited places, or up to S$1,000 if convicted in court.

Furthermore, under section 16(2A) of the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act (TCASA), it is illegal to possess, purchase and use vaporisers in Singapore as of 1 February 2018. Persons found guilty of this offence can be fined up to S$2,000. -/TISG