Youth gather at Tampines HDB, scolded by residents upon exiting the lift

Singapore – A video of a man and a woman waiting for a group of young men to exit a HDB lift at Tampines only to scold them for violating circuit breaker measures is circulating online. While everyone has been urged to stay indoors and follow the rules, many believe that there was no need for the uncle to shout at the young boys and chase them down the stairs.

A video was uploaded on All Singapore Stuff’s Facebook page on Tuesday (April 21) with the caption, “Boys running away from lift in Tampines.” According to the video, it was taken at Tampines Street 22 Block 290.

The man filming the incident could be seen waiting for the young men to exit the lift. They were practicing safe distancing inside the elevator and wore face masks. With the uncle and auntie repeatedly asking them, “Come here for what?” and saying that they were not allowed gather in other people’s residence because of Covid-19, the youth were unable to shut the door to leave the premises.

The man and woman could be heard shouting, “No, don’t come out! Go inside!” as the boys opted to take the stairs instead.

When the video panned the area, the woman was spotted in the corner, broom in hand.

Despite the boys being apologetic for their behaviour and confirming that they were leaving, the man still bombarded them by saying “Come here for what?!”

One even dropped the bottle he was holding as they scrambled to run down the stairs.

While the message of “stay home and don’t gather in public” is advised for everyone to limit the spread of Covid-19 within the community, netizens believe the duo could have handled the situation in a more civil manner, without the need to shout.

“Even army platoon sergeant also don’t shout like that lah, unless his recruits c*ck up very bad!” commented Joe Adam.

Dzul Elias added that if the uncle shouted at the wrong person, more trouble could have happened. “The person who took this video, are you the authority?” asked Jack Low who agreed that the man had no right to shout at the boys.

Meanwhile, Alvin Lee shared that people are not even allowed to visit relatives during the circuit breaker period. What made the uncle so aggressive was the possibility of contaminating others within their building, making their living area a new cluster, said Mr Lee.

According to one comment made by Aloysius Liow who found a similar photo posted in another site, there have been frequent incidents of alleged theft in the area. “This has occurred for many years,” said the netizen who received first-hand information on the matter. The people who posted the video have allegedly seen the police coming to take reports in the past. “The ‘stay inside’ in the lift was to stop them (the youths) from running away as they have called the police,” added Mr Liow.

