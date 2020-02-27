“You are 8 times more likely to get into a road accident than to contract the virus” Kopi.co site on Covid-19

- Advertisement -

A news and media site has claimed that people are “eight times more likely to get into a car accident than to contract the coronavirus.”

You are 8X more likely to get into a road accident than to contract the virus. Stay calm and carry on. Posted by Kopi. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Kopi., an online initiative “to bring long-form journalism back to South-East Asia in a world that is bubbling with clickbait, sensationalism and oversimplifications,” has recently published an interactive online experience informing the public of statistics related to the Covid-19 virus. On its website, it published a page entitled “Dear Singapore, Don’t Worry Too Much About the Coronavirus.”

The page, which features graphs and pictures–both stationary and moving, was put up in the hopes of encouraging Singaporeans to go about their everyday lives despite the growing fear of the novel coronavirus which has been spreading worldwide.

- Advertisement -

“Everyday we hear statistics about new cases and fear that one of us might be next,” the page said. “These fears enable some of our worst tendencies.” Examples of actual events which have transpired in Singapore amid the Covid-outbreak were cited–the spreading of rumors as well as the hoarding of masks.

According to fairly recent reports, the prices of masks have gone unreasonably up, with some online sellers listing boxes for as high as S$288.

After acknowledging the fear which has seemed to permeate Singapore ever since the Covid-19 outbreak came about, Kopi. gave comparative statistics of different occurrences which are more likely to happen than that of a person contracting the coronavirus.

Besides stating that people are “eight times more likely to get into a road accident than to contract the virus,” the page also stated that while people are “six times more likely to die from cardiovascular diseases than to contract the virus,” they are also “thirteen times more likely to get into a workplace related accident…and to get diagnosed with cancer than to contract the virus.”

After laying out comparative statistics for things that are more likely to happen, the page explained that the comparisons were being used to show the public that danger does not only lie in things like the Covid-19 virus. “The best we can do is to protect ourselves and the people around us,”wrote Kopi.

After reminding Singaporeans to take precautionary measures to counter the outbreak, the page also urged the public to maintain peace and order. “Don’t be selfish, don’t hoard groceries, don’t spread rumours and keep a positive mindset. And most importantly, wait it out.”

One netizen, however, argued that things are not as simple as they may seem. Facebook user CK Tan said, “Viruses mutate. The odds (do) not stay the same,” he said, stressing that mutated viruses can be more harmful than the previous strain.