Yoon Kye Sang and Honey Lee break up after seven years

- Advertisement -

Chocolate actor Yoon Kye-sang and The Fiery Priest actress Honey Lee have split after going out for seven years.

The news was released by South Korean pop culture site Koreaboo. Buddies of the couple were aware of the news, according to Korean media outlet News1.

Since 2013, Yoon Kye-sang and Honey Lee have been dating and they were one of South Korea’s most adored couples. Saram Entertainment, the agency for both Yoon Kye-sang and Honey Lee said that the pair have made the decision to break up and remain as co-workers. The agency asked for fans to be supportive of them both.

37-year-old Honey Lee is planning for her overseas engagements and is in discussion for upcoming film appearances while 41-year-old Yoon Kye-sang is leaving Saram Entertainment, according to Korean news outlet Soompi. Yoon Kye-sang is preparing the launch of his film, Fluid Renegades.

- Advertisement -

A statement by Saram Entertainment reads: “We have decided to end our contract with Yoon Kye-sang. We reached this decision after a lengthy discussion, with both sides coming to a settlement. Yoon Kye-sang plans on taking time to rest for the time being. We would like to thank him for being a part of our agency for such a long time.”

Yoon Kye-sang was born on December 20, 1978, and he is a South Korean actor and singer. He debuted his career in 1999 as part of K-pop boy band g.o.d. and he left the group in 2004 to pursue an acting career. He acted in Flying Boys and he was awarded Best New Actor at the Baeksang Arts Awards. His portfolio in acting included My 19 Year Old Sister-In-Law, Who Are You? Crazy for You, The Moonlight of Seoul, The Executioner, The Greatest Love and Poongsan.

Born as Lee Hanee on March 2, 1983, Honey Lee is a South Korean actress, model, classical musician, and beauty queen. She won third runner-up representing Korea at the global Miss Universe 2007. Honey Lee then went on to act in several films and television series. /TISG