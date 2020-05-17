Yeo Jin Goo will be starring in new drama called Monster

- Advertisement -

Hotel Del Luna actor Yeo Jin Goo is slated to star in a new drama soon. Based on a report on 16 May, Yeo Jin Goo will be acting in the upcoming JTBC drama titled Monster. A representative from Yeo Jin Goo’s label Janus Entertainment confirmed that Yeo Jin Goo had received an offer to be in the drama and the actor is presently looking over the offer. Monster‘s producing director is Shim Na Yeon from Moments of 18 and Kim Soo Jin, screenwriter for Mad Dog.

The last drama Yeo Jin Goo acted in was Hotel Del Luna which finished airing in September 2019. Yeo Jin Goo was born 13 August 1997 and he is a South Korean actor. He debuted his acting career as a child actor in the movie Sad Movie. He has been nicknamed Nation’s Little Brother. Yeo Jin Goo has acted in dramas such as A Frozen Flower, Giant, Moon Embracing the Sun, and Missing You. He has also starred in Hwayi: A Monster Boy which garnered him the Best New Actor award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Following that, he has also starred in films Shoot Me in the Heart, The Long Way Home, Warriors of the Dawn and dramas Orange Marmalade, The Royal Gambler, Circle, Reunited Worlds, The Crowned Clown, My Absolute Boyfriend and Hotel Del Luna.

Yeo Jin Goo has a younger brother. At a young age, he asked his parents to let him try acting. He went for acting classes before debuting his career with Sad Movie. In 2016, he completed his studies from Namgang High School. He is now studying at Chung-Ang University, majoring in the Department of Theatre. /TISG