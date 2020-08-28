Xu Bin celebrates late Aloysius Pang’s birthday

- Advertisement -

Friends and family of the late Singaporean actor Aloysius Pang went on social media to pay tribute on what would have been his 30th birthday on Monday (August 24). His good friend, Xu Bin got a can of Aloysius’ favourite Guinness beer to remember him. Xu Bin’s son was present at the ‘celebration’ too. Xu Bin who can be seen in Mediacorp drama A Quest to Heal took a step further to remember his late friend’s birthday.

The 31-year-old actor who is one of Aloysius’s closest friends in showbiz threw a small ‘celebration’ to honour him. For the event, Xu Bin got a can of Guinness stout which was Aloysius’s favourite as well as a custom-made black cake. “I ordered an all-black cake and black beer, is that okay??” wrote Xu Bin. Xu Bin shared with 8days.sg that the black beer is Guinness and that it was the late actor’s favourite alcoholic drink.

In the social media post, Xu Bin, who is currently filming Mediacorp drama My Bride shared that he initially wanted to cut the cake with his two-year-old son Ethan but he had to shoot night scenes.

“I was afraid that it would be too late by the time I got home, so I got this little fellow to celebrate for you. Hope you’re happy and worry-free. Also, we all miss you very much… Happy birthday.”

It is believed that Aloysius was the one who helped pick Ethan’s name. Aloysius Pang was born August 24, 1990 and he died on January 24, 2019. He was a Singaporean actor managed under NoonTalk Media. Aloysius died due to serious crush injuries sustained from a military accident while on Operationally Ready National Service reservist training in the Singapore Army, Singapore Armed Forces. He was 28.

He had two elder brothers, Jefferson and Kenny. At the age of nine, Aloysius started acting after attending an acting class organised by MediaCorp. He starred in children’s dramas such as My Teacher, My Buddy (1999), Bukit Ho Swee (2002), The Adventures of BBT (2002), A Child’s Hope (Season 1, 2003; Season 2, 2004), and I Love My Home (2004).

He was nominated for his role as Ding Wei Liang in A Child’s Hope in Star Awards 2003 Young Talent Award in the Star Awards 2003. Aloysius left acting in 2004 after being repeatedly bullied; in a 2015 interview he said he’d “told [MediaCorp] to take my file out and never call [him] again”.

In 2012, he made his comeback in the lead role in the film Timeless Love, which was directed by Lim Koong Hwee and Singaporean celebrity Dasmond Koh. Pang made his directorial debut in 2014 by directing the music video of Singapore-based singer Gavin Teo’s I Understand which also starred Xu Bin and Kimberly Chia.