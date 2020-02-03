Wuhan virus: Remove main doors of public toilets to boost hygiene, says Forum letter

- Advertisement -

As part of measures to boost hygiene to prevent the spread of the Wuhan virus, a letter to the Forum section of todayonline.com has suggested that all non-automatic main doors of public toilets be replaced with automatic ones or removed.

The writer, Mr Tan Kok Tim, says that: “It is also opportune for the Government to pass a law and stipulate a schedule to remove all main doors of public toilets by the end of this year.” This will enable users to wash their hands and walk out of public toilets without having to touch door handles.

He adds that everyone should carry a bottle of hand sanitizer.

Mr Tan notes that the toilets at Changi Airport, for instance, are configured such that users can walk in and out without opening a door.



Many netizens are backing the suggestion. Others suggest installing hand sanitizer dispensers in every washroom because this will be cheaper than changing all doors to automatic ones.

/TISG