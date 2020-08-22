Writer regrets not reporting sexual harassment accused Dee Kosh in 2018

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A former writer for The Straits Times and publisher and writer of children’s books has expressed regret for not reporting YouTube celebrity Dee Kosh, now embroiled in a scandal over the alleged sexual harassment of teenage boys, to the police in 2018.

In a Facebook post on Aug 19, Ms Eliza Teoh wrote: “All I can say now is that there is a clear pattern of his predatory behaviour towards young girls and boys.”

When I learned about this news yesterday, I was shocked and disgusted. Then, I felt bad. Because Dee Kosh had harassed… Posted by Eliza Teoh on Tuesday, 18 August 2020

The YouTuber, whose name is Darryl Ian Koshy, is now under investigation for the alleged sexual harassment. When allegations of the sexual misconduct arose, he had denied them, but by Monday evening (Aug 17), he wrote in a social media post: “I now admit that there is truth to some of the things which are being said now, and I am sorry to the people I have hurt in the process.”

In response to Ms Teoh’s post, Hirzi issued an apology on his own Facebook page, ending it with: “I am sorry Nicole and for hurting you in the process of what I now understand is a tasteless attempt at comedy and ultimately cyber bullying.”

To Nicole Choo, I am sorry.Some of you might be confused because of the timestamp that is fresh from another… Posted by HIRZI on Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Ms Teoh, tagging Ms Choo, wrote this in response:

I am sorry too.I am sorry that you lack the grace and decency to reach out to Nicole directly to apologise to her (or… Posted by Eliza Teoh on Thursday, 20 August 2020

