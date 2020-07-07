WP’s Nicole Seah gives back S$200 donation from cabby, tells him his “moral support is more than enough”

- Advertisement -

Singapore—On Instagram, Workers’ Party (WP) candidate Nicole Seah wrote about a particularly “emo” experience on the campaign trail.

Listening to people’s stories especially at such a time as this, when the whole world is under the coronavirus pandemic, can be truly heartbreaking. The public health issues, as well as the economic impact of Covid-19, have dealt many people a staggering blow.

In one photo of a house visit at Simei, Ms Seah can be seen in tears. But she wrote in another Instagram story that the ride in the taxi after the house visits was even more “emo”.

“After I paid for my cab fare, uncle turned off his meter reached into his wallet and said in Chinese, ‘I hope the WP can accept my small donation of $200’ and started crying.

I told him to keep his money as he is having difficulties with his livelihood in this uncertain period…and that his moral support is more than enough to keep us going…But seeing the tears in his eyes really broke my heart.”

Netizen Marwana Suleiman posted a screenshot of Ms Seah’s IG story on the Facebook page Singapore opposition, captioning it “Certainly warm the cockles of my heart with this 😭.”

Many people commenting agreed with Ms Suleiman, and underlined that a strong opposition is needed in Parliament, especially to stand up for those who feel that they “have been sidelined by the present government.”

Others compared Ms Seah’s story to another recent one from PAP candidate Fahmi Aliman, who said that he helped a 55-year-old jobless man “move on” from a dishwasher to cleaner, a move that some netizens questioned as not necessarily an upgrade.

Some were moved that even if WP’s campaign funds are limited, Ms Seah would not accept the cabby’s money.

Other netizens expressed compassion over the difficulty the cabby must be going through at the moment, but saluted him for supporting the WP.

