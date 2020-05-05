WP’s Low Thia Khiang out of ICU after head injury, netizens express support for his full recovery

- Advertisement -

The Workers’ Party (WP) former Secretary-General Low Thia Khiang has now been transferred to the general ward after spending five days in the Intensive Care Unit.

In a press release on Sunday (May 3), the WP announced that though he was conscious, Mr Low was being monitored in the ICU after he suffered from a head injury at home on April 30. According to the report, his injury was caused by a fall he had at home.

Since then, an overwhelming wave of support and “Get well soon” wishes from Singaporeans, including politicians from different political parties, have been pouring in for Mr Low and his family. A recent report captured a handful of these messages, including ones from Progress Singapore Party founder Dr Tan Cheng Bock, People’s Power Party leader Goh Meng Seng, and Singapore Democratic Party leader Chee Soon Juan.

In a fortunate turn of events, the WP on Tuesday (May 5) announced that Mr Low had been transferred out of the ICU and into the general ward. “We refer to our statement on 3 May 2020. We had shared that Aljunied GRC MP and former WP Secretary-General Mr Low Thia Khiang was being monitored in ICU after sustaining a head injury from a fall at home,” the statement read. “After 5 days in ICU, Mr Low was transferred on 4 May to a general ward, where he is likely to remain for a few more weeks to recuperate.”

The statement also relayed a message from the Low family, expressing their “deep appreciation for all the good wishes sent to him for a speedy recovery.”

Many celebrated the good news together with Mr Low and his family, taking to the comments section of the Workers’ Party Facebook post to write him even more “Get well soon” messages.

While Mr Low is on the road to full recovery, the WP Aljunied GRC MPs together with former NCMP Gerald Giam will temporarily take over his constituency duties.