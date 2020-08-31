WP’s Jamus Lim, who donates blood at Anchorvale CC, praised for “leading by example”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Workers’ Party politician Jamus Lim, who donated blood on Thursday (Aug 27) and then took to social media to encourage others to do the same thing, as been praised by the online community for “leading by example”.

Dr Lim, who was in the WP team that won in Sengkang GRC in the recent elections, uploaded a selfie on his Facebook page that day with a packet of Milo in hand after the donation at the Anchorvale Community Club.

Anchorvale is one of the neighbourhoods in Sengkang GRC.

“Today’s drive yielded 105 donations, and with up to three lives saved per donor (I’ve been told), that’s 315 potential lives saved!” said Dr Lim. “Giving blood is one of the most costless and meaningful ways to give back to the community, and I encourage all who can to consider doing so,” he added.

Members of the online community commended Dr Lim for “leading by example”, and “really walking the talk”. The Singapore Red Cross added to the comments to thank the MP and residents for making the donations and saving lives.

One individual who had not donated blood for some time said that it would be done the next day. Another, who requires regular transfusions, expressed her appreciation of the donation.

Some people commenting on the post suggested other issues — EP and S-Pass holders and the CECA deal — that Dr Lim could bring up in Parliament.

With my standard-issue milo after my blood donation at #AnchorvaleCC. Today’s drive yielded 105 donations, and with up… Posted by Jamus Lim on Thursday, 27 August 2020

/TISG

