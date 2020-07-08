WP’s Jamus Lim promises Sengkang Town Council that’s “as good as, if not better” than PAP’s

- Advertisement -

Singapore—In the constituency political broadcast on the evening of July 7 (Tuesday), the Workers’ Party’s (WP) Jamus Lim said that the new Town Council in the Sengkang Group Representation Constituency would draw on the party’s experience in Punggol East and it would be “just as good, if not better, than those run by the PAP.”

Candidates from WP went head to head with those from the People’s Action Party (PAP), explaining to Sengkang residents what their plans are for the newly-created GRC.

Minister and labour leader Ng Chee Meng, who heads PAP’s team in Sengkang, said, “We want you and your children to have a good future, to have good opportunities to progress, and live a good life in Sengkang. We hear also your desire to build Sengkang into a better home for ourselves. If we are elected, the first thing will do is to form the Sengkang Together movement, to co-develop our Sengkang town together. As part of this we will set up a new Sengkang Town Council to better serve your municipal needs.”

On his part, Professor Lim said, “Let me remind you of what we offer. We don’t just want more of the same, more covered walkways, more lift upgrades. We also want to tackle issues that truly matter to the people in Sengkang—relieving bottlenecks in childcare centers, dedicated paths for bicycles and PMDs, and more neighborhood spaces.

We will do so with a new Town Council and the system will draw on the experience of our history in Punggol East and our management of other Worker Party wards, which are just as good, if not better, than those run by the PAP.”

The WP’s Sengkang slate is led by lawyer He Ting Ru, who said in the broadcast that the opposition team believes in “a Singapore for all,” a place for future Singaporeans to see their dreams come true amid a dynamic and resilient economy. Ms He also tackled issues in Singapore’s educational system, reiterating the opposition party’s call for smaller classes, more inclusion, and better funding schemes for less popular schools.

As for the other members of the WP Sengkang team, Raeesah Khan and Louis Chua, they discussed the quality of life in Singapore.

Ms Khan, speaking in Malay, tackled the “deep-rooted inequality” in Singapore, saying, “Today, people trapped in misfortune and want to speak up are excluded.”

The candidate added, “Singapore needs to be a fair and just country. The election is an election for all — the people who work hard for the country.”

Speaking in Mandarin, Mr Chua expressed being deeply pained at the lack of improvement of the quality of life in the country. He said that the WP is endeavouring to decrease cost of living pressures and to make sure Singaporeans can adequately support themselves. —/TISG

