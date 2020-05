WP Youth Wing webinar to discuss change in a post-Covid Singapore

- Advertisement -

The Workers’ Party (WP) Youth Wing is organising a web seminar — or webinar — to discuss change in a post-COVID Singapore.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit Singapore hard with nearly 27,000 cases and 21 disease-linked fatalities, to date.ย The Government has introduced several measures to fight the spread of Covid-19, including a circuit breaker period in which non-essential workers are asked to work from home, wear masks if they need to go out for essentials and practise safe distancing.

The webinar will analyse the Covid-19 crisis and changes that are expected to be seen in a post-Covid Singapore. This is the second such webinar in recent weeks.

The independent panellists who will take part are arts and philanthropy sector leader Mr Chew Kheng Chuan, economist Dr Joanne Yoong, senior consultant psychiatrist Dr Munidasa Winslow and entrepreneur Ms Liyana Sulaiman.

The webinar will take place on Saturday, from 2 to 4 pm, through the Zoom video conferencing platform. Whileย only registered attendees will receive the link to the webinar, the dialogue will be livestreamed on the Workers’ Party Facebook page and the WP Youth Wing Facebook page.