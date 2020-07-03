WP Sylvia Lim: “The younger people don’t seem to like confrontation that much”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — In a series of campaign videos released by Workers’ Party (WP) candidates over the last few days building up to the General Elections that is set to happen on 10 July, Aljunied GRC candidate Sylvia Lim posted a video on Facebook that showcases a more personal look at Lim and her beliefs.

Lim talked about how politics has evolved ever since she entered WP in 2001, and recalled that in those days, there were still a lot of “older school politicians around” and a sense that it was “still needed to engage in combative politics.”

On the “newer generation of the electorate”, she stated that they “don’t seem to like confrontation that much” and that politicians now have to be more “nuanced” in how they want to reach out to voters.

“Although my fundamental beliefs still remain the same, the way you put things and all that, it has to be more nuanced I find,” she said.

Lim also pointed out that in the past, WP members of parliament have always supported the government’s agenda whenever they understood its rationale. But she does point out that, “It’s only when it comes to decisions that we are suspicious are being made for reasons other than national interest. Or it is a decision that perhaps gives the government too much power vis-a-vis the citizen, and we don’t think there are sufficient checks.”

At the end of the video, she did a short cover of the popular Hokkien song Ai Pia Cia Eh Yia, which translates to “You have to right to win” when discussing her love of art and music.-/TISG