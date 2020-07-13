WP Sengkang team already spotted working the day after winning the elections

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A day after the poll results were released and The Workers’ Party (WP) won the newly formed Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC), they were already at work, jotting down the concerns of residents.

In what became the biggest upset of the 2020 General Elections, the WP team led by lawyer He Ting Ru took 52.13 per cent of the votes against the People’s Action Party (PAP) team. Ms He, 37, was accompanied by associate professor of economics at Essec Business School Dr Jamus Lim, 44; Credit Suisse’s equity research analyst Mr Louis Chua, 33; and Ms Raeesah Khan, 26.

“WP chief Pritam Singh wasn’t kidding when he told the media early Saturday morning that work starts almost immediately for the Sengkang team,” shared Ms Audrey Tan in Twitter. Captured in an ST photo was Professor Lim holding an iPad, taking down notes as he chatted with residents. The team visited Riverdale Plaza on Sunday morning (July 12) and was greeted by a round of applause from shoppers.

WP chief Pritam Singh wasn’t kidding when he told the media early Saturday morning that work starts almost immediately for the Sengkang team. Here’s Jamus and his ipad on Sunday morning, as quietly observed by Mark. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG #ge2020 #sengkang pic.twitter.com/ETbq98O3Xs — Audrey Tan (@audreytrp) July 12, 2020

- Advertisement -

Ms Tan had asked Prof Lim during a virtual press conference on the same day what he was jotting down. He confirmed recording the concerns of residents over town council matters such as one complaint about mosquitoes at Block 114, reported straitstimes.com. “We were recording down basic issues that residents have had because we want to be immediately responsive to all these considerations, so as Pritam suggested, that is our first order of priority – to focus on making sure that this transition occurs in as smooth a fashion as possible,” said Prof Lim.

He also tweeted on Monday (July 13) that they have “begun a movement, but now the hard work really begins.” Prof Lim noted that with his new commitments, he would be unable to respond to all messages, as much as he would love to. “I will endeavor to read them all and take the suggestions and ideas to heart,” he added.

Thank you so much for your support and well-wishes over the course of this #ge2020sg campaign. We couldn’t have done it without the efforts of people like you, who spoke to your parents and relatives and friends living in Sengkang, and persuaded them to #voteforchange 1/2 — Jamus Lim (@jamuslim) July 13, 2020

Read related: