WP politician swab-testing and caring for migrant workers during circuit breaker

- Advertisement -

Workers’ Party (WP) member Ron Tan Jun Yen has been swab-testing and providing medical care for foreign workers who have been quarantined in care facilities during the COVID-19 circuit breaker period.

Mr Tan was one of the WP’s fresh candidates for Nee Soon GRC in the 2015 General Election. Although the party lost the ward, the 35-year-old has been actively walking the ground and serving at the WP’s Meet-the-People Sessions at Aljunied GRC.

Last Friday (29 June), WP chief Pritam Singh shared that Mr Tan has been volunteering to help care for migrant workers during Singapore’s circuit breaker period. Sharing a photo of Mr Tan dressed in protective gear, Mr Singh wrote on Facebook:

“Ron Tan Jun Yen 陈俊元 was a WP candidate in Nee Soon GRC during the last elections. He has worked for a major local hospital for some years now. He volunteered to help out with medical operations during the COVID-19 circuit-breaker, providing medical care for and swab-testing foreign workers.

- Advertisement -

“A medic during his NS days, he also assisted to (sic) triage workers, attended to their ailments/illnesses and dispensed medication. In his words, his volunteer efforts were also, “a way to reassure the workers that they were being cared for and not abandoned or alienated because of the outbreak at the dormitories.”

Mr Pritam also talked about what two other party members have been up to during the circuit breaker. He shared the stories of Raj and Leandra Chee, who have been giving back to the community, as Singapore grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Raj, a longtime party member, has been “quietly” volunteering to deliver food and rations to residents in need. Mr Pritam said, “Raj thinks we do not know what he has been up to, but we do!! Great job Raj and thank you for showing younger members the way forward!”

Ms Chee, a freelance fitness instructor, has been teaching public charity classes even though her income took a huge hit because of the circuit breaker. Mr Pritam said that Ms Chee “wanted to find ways to contribute back, using her knowledge and skills” since she knew the circuit breaker would last for some time.

She started out by giving free classes to her friends who were essential workers, before she was approached by an non-governmental organisation that was raising funds to put together welfare packs for needy families. Mr Singh said: “Since then, Leandra has conducted various charity classes for beneficiaries ranging from lower income families, migrant workers to youths.

“In her words, “people think I am doing a lot, but the truth is I am the real beneficiary from this – being able to continue to share my passion in fitness, and at the same time raise awareness for different groups and build connections with people. This is so much more than I can ask for during this difficult time.””

WP Circuit-Breaker Stories – Part 2_____________________________________In my last post, I shared stories about some… Posted by Pritam Singh on Friday, May 29, 2020

This is the second time Mr Pritam has shared what his party members have been doing during the circuit breaker. In an earlier post, he shared that former non-constituency MP Yee Jenn Jong distributes food to the needy daily since the circuit breaker began.

He also shared that longtime member Ng Swee Bee has been creating a network of mutual support through art for migrant workers and the general public on social media while former Marine Parade GRC candidate Dylan Ng Foo Eng has been to supply second-hand computers for needy families for Home-Based-Learning.

Mr Pritam said in his earlier post: “All kinds of people make up a democracy and there are yet other WP members who are making a difference during the days of COVID-19 in their own ways.

“Some Singaporeans are the doers of deeds. Other Singaporeans choose opposition politics to fight for a better tomorrow. Some Singaporeans do both.”

WP Circuit-Breaker Stories – Part 1____________________________________For some of us, the COVID-19 circuit-breaker… Posted by Pritam Singh on Monday, May 25, 2020