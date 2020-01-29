WP politician on Wuhan virus: “Every once in a while, the world will face new unknown and deadly viruses”

- Advertisement -

Yee Jenn Jong, a former Non-constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) with the Workers’ Party (WP) posted on social media earlier today asking the people of Singapore to stay calm, yet vigilant.

Sharing a message by his party, he wrote: “Most importantly, we urge everyone to remain calm, and not to give in to fear mongering by speculating or spreading rumours online”.

Mr Yee added: “Every once in a while, the world will face new unknown and deadly viruses. We do not know a lot yet about the new coronavirus that originated from Wuhan. It appears to spread faster than SARS due to its stealth nature (many carriers do not exhibit obvious symptoms) but is so far less deadly than SARS, MERS and certainly nowhere near the level of Ebola or the Spanish flu of 1918”.

Advising people to rest and sufficiently hydrate, Mr Yee also reminded the public of the need to be mindful about disseminating articles online “as there are many rumours spreading around, many of these untrue and stroking (sic) unnecessary fear”.

Earlier today, in their press release, The Workers’ Party voiced their “full support” for the multi-ministry task force to consolidate efforts in containing the spread of the virus within Singapore, as well as overseas. They too urged the public to stay united and heed instructions given by the various ministries.

Mr Yee’s and other politicians messages of concern come in as Singapore sees its seventh patient confirmed with the Wuhan virus; a 35-year-old male, who arrived in Singapore on Jan 23. He developed symptoms on Jan 24 and went to Raffles Hospital, from where he was transferred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases by private ambulance, MOH said. The man subsequently tested positive for coronavirus on Jan 27 at 11 pm. /TISG