WP organises third forum on the Covid-19 crisis and its aftermath

The Workers’ Party Youth Wing is organising a third web seminar to discuss the Covid-19 crisis and its aftermath in Singapore. To date, there have been a total of 38,296 cases and 25 deaths in Singapore.

The WPYW’s first Covid-19 webinar on April 26 took a look at the Covid-19 crisis from a medical, legal and economic standpoint. The participants were public health expert Dr Jeremy Lim, economist Yeoh Lam Keong, lawyer Harpreet Singh (SC) and infectious disease specialist Dr Leong Hoe Nam.

The second Covid-19 webinar on May 16 analysed changes expected to be seen in a post-Covid Singapore. It saw the participation of arts and philanthropy sector leader Chew Kheng Chuan, economist Dr Joanne Yoong, senior consultant psychiatrist Dr Munidasa Winslow and entrepreneur Liyana Sulaiman.

This latest webinar seeks to re-imagine what Singapore will look like in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. The panellists are artist and Cultural Medallion winner T Sasitharan, former Today Chief Editor PN Balji, Eisner award-winning cartoonist Sonny Liew, civil society advocate Damien Chng and environmental activist Qiyun Woo.

The webinar will take place on Saturday (June 13) from 2 to 4 pm, through the Zoom video conferencing platform. While only registered attendees can submit questions that may be answered during webinar, the dialogue will be livestreamed on the WP Facebook page and the WP Youth Wing Facebook page.

Register for the virtual forum HERE.

