WP chief reminisces about his time as a trainee lawyer and those who supported him in the early days

Workers’ Party (WP) Secretary-General Pritam Singh has, in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jan 14), reminisced about his time as a trainee lawyer and those who supported him in the early days.

Mr Singh, who trained at Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP after passing the Bar exams some years ago, said one of the highlights of his time there was the free breakfast offered by the firm.

“The staff of Rajah & Tann would make their way up to (can’t remember — 22nd floor?) each morning and queue for whatever delectables Rose had cooked up that morning to kick-start our busy day. Nasi Lemak always hit the spot for me.

“I was delighted to renew acquaintances with Rose and her husband this morning as I met residents, hawkers and wet market stallholders at the Blk 630 Bedok Reservoir Hawker Centre in the Eunos ward of Aljunied GRC. Good to know that Rose continues to line the stomachs of interns, newly minted practice trainees and lawyers at the firm!

“We had a wonderful conversation about years gone by and she hasn’t changed a bit — a beacon of positivity and friendliness.”

Mr Singh said his meeting Rose brought back memories and reminded him of the support staff at Rajah & Tann: “Now that I think about it, I have great memories of all the support staff who were employed by the firm — Singaporeans from all walks of life, working as librarians to secretaries and to legal clerks and more.”

Calling his former colleagues “incredible human beings who went out of their way to help me whenever I needed guidance about something”, Mr Singh said some even gave him their support when he decided to stand as an opposition candidate.

Extolling the value of mental, emotional and political balance, the opposition leader said: “Of course, some with a wink and a thumbs-up for my decision to choose the scenic route and stand as an opposition candidate! Balance is ultimately a good thing. Mentally, emotionally and politically!”

