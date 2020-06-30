WP at Aljunied GRC: “This GE, please give your sacred vote to the WP,” Sylvia Lim

- Advertisement -

Singapore—The Workers’ Party (WP) brought out its A-team to contest in its bailiwick, Aljunied GRC, which it has held for the past nine years.

All five candidates have served in Parliament, with WP’s team headed by secretary-general Pritam Singh, party chairwoman Sylvia Lim, vice-chair Muhamad Faisal Bin Abdul Manap, and two Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMP), Leon Perera (2015-2020) and Gerald Giam (2011-2015).

In other words, the opposition party is taking its fight at Aljunied very seriously indeed, which perhaps the WP needs to do, given that Mr Pritam, Ms Low and WP chief Low Thia Khiang had been found liable for the misuse town council funds in a High Court trial last October.

But the WP’s roots in Aljunied are deep. It was the first GRC won by an opposition party since GRCs were introduced in 1988, even though the party held on to its seats by the smallest of margins, just a shade over fifty percent of the votes, in 2015.

The WP faces off against PAP’s candidates Victor Lye, Alex Yeo, Chan Hui Yuh, Chua Eng Leong, and Shamsul Kamar.

- Advertisement -

In her Nomination Day speech, Ms Lim voiced her heartfelt thanks to residents who have stood by the WP over the past nine years.

Speaking in Mandarin, she said, “In the next five years we will continue to work hard for you to make your lives better. This GE, please give your sacred vote to the WP.”

On his part, WP chief Pritam Singh hinted at the past trial, and vowed to “strive to do better.”

He said, “Voters of Aljunied GRC, for the last nine years the Workers’ Party team has served as your Members of Parliament. it has been an honor and a privilege for us to have done so. We have put our hearts and our minds to serve you in Parliament, in the constituency, and in the Town Council, no matter what the challenge or the obstacle.

We ask that you vote for us so that we can continue to serve you. We will strive to meet your expectations.

If we have fallen short we ask for your understanding and will strive to do better. The Workers’ Party will fight for you, the future of Singapore, and our fellow Singaporeans in parliament. Your vote on Polling day is crucial. Make your vote count. Vote for the Workers Party.”

Netizens showed heartfelt support for the WP’s Aljunied slate.

-/TISG

Read also: 4 GRCs, 2 SMCs — The Workers’ Party’s full slate for GE2020