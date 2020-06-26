Workers’ Party set to contest one extra ward than expected in GE2020

- Advertisement -

While Workers’ Party (WP) insiders earlier said that the party would contest just five wards – four Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) and one Single Member Constituency (SMC) – party chief Pritam Singh confirmed today (25 June) that the opposition party would contest an extra SMC.

The party is set to defend its Aljunied GRC and Hougang SMC stronghold, while also making a bid for Marine Parade GRC, East Coast GRC, Sengkang GRC and Punggol West SMC. It will field a contingent of 21 candiates, comprising of veterans and fresh faces.

The number of wards the WP plans to contest in the upcoming election is lower than the number of wards it stood in during the last election. The party’s narrower focus this time around has been attributed to it’s desire to consolidate its position in the East.

The WP has decided against contesting Nee Soon GRC, Jalan Besar GRC and Macpherson SMC while the remaining wards it contested – Punggol East, Sengkang West and Fengshan – no longer exist as single seats and have been absorbed into other GRCs.

While the party introduced 16 fresh faces among the 28 candidates it fielded in the last election, insiders say that the slate of candidates this time around will include fewer newcomers. The party is gearing to field a total of 21 candidates in the six wards it will stand in during the impending election.

Revealing that he will provide more details on his party’s candidates for the next election, Mr Pritam told the press today: “I think we have the best candidates that we can find … and we want them to represent (Singaporeans) and represent them well.

“If we can find more candidates … of course, we can consider fielding for more seats. But I think it’s important for us to focus our efforts and ensure that the candidates that we put forward can do well for the Workers’ Party.”

He added: “It will be a tough General Election, but I’m looking forward to it like the rest of the Workers’ Party.”