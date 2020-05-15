Workers filmed at a car park chilling out, netizens speculate on their reason for doing so

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video circulating online of a group chilling at an empty area has garnered mixed responses from netizens, some calling on authorities to apprehend the individuals for flouting circuit breaker rules, most taking their side for a valid reason.

On Tuesday (May 12), Facebook user Curry Ray Pratas shared a video of a group of men smoking, drinking and chilling at what appeared to be an industrial carpark. In his initial caption, the concerned citizen questioned the motives of those who go against the law and their need to record and post their actions online.

The post was edited, however, and Mr Pratas noted that in a more recent Instagram story, the group was found to be in their workplace, possibly on break and didn’t go out to gather with friends, as what Mr Pratas initially assumed. “Either way, they have to adhere to the social distancing measures even while at work,” he added. “Can’t be that close to one another.

Netizens soon shared their views on the footage. Some called their actions “stupid” and advised the men to “wait and see” because the police would arrive soon. Xiao Lin computed the S$300 fine for disobeying circuit breaker measures which would be a total of S$1,500 for the group.

However, many netizens had the best intentions of the workers in mind and patiently explained to those who couldn’t differentiate between circuit breaker breakers and essential workers. Sunil Subas pointed out that the area they were in was not an HDB carpark but looked like a warehouse loading bay due to the lack of markings. “Now I want to complain why we complain about essential workers having a break. Why are we humans so mean?”

“They are essential workers working on a night shift,” said Joy Love in agreement. “Entertaining themselves to stay awake at night,” she added. Another netizen noted that one guy was wearing safety shoes and encouraged others not to jump to conclusions too quickly.

A few netizens mentioned that during the circuit breaker where most are required to stay indoors, there had been an increase in finger pointing and criticising online without proper observation and understanding of the situation.

