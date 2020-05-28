Woman’s funeral in Tampines: Niece shows proof of safe distancing measures

- Advertisement -

Singapore — After a post on social media questioned if safe distancing measures were being practised at a funeral at Block 870, Tampines Street 83, the niece of the deceased woman has provided proof of the measures.

Ms Nuraqila Yusazli responded to a video of her aunt’s funeral which had the caption: “You go around and find people visiting. See this and tell me why there aren’t any actions taken. Should this be viral. Not trying to be racist but what is fair should be fair right. Location tampines blk 870. Do something about this.” The post has since been taken down.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (May 24), the niece wrote: “We understand the CB has really tested the patience of everyone. But I hope you all are able to find some compassion within yourselves. And respect that our family is mourning. The video clearly shows my aunt’s casket, and it is very painful for us that she can’t even be resting in peace.”

Sharing photos of the measures the family had put in place during the wake, Ms Nuraqila pointed out that they had a temperature-taking station and a website to record details of visitors for contact-tracing purposes.

She added that they had enforced measures, only allowing four people per table at the funeral.

Ms Nuraqila wrote: “We have also done our due diligence to ensure the scheduling of visitors to the best of our ability. It is exactly because of the fear of instances like this, people posting footage of the wake online, giving us unnecessary stress, that we are exceptionally conscious about our actions.”

“It is to be added that we do not see this as a celebration nor an opportunity to gather with our family members, as we would much rather do so under better circumstances after the Circuit Breaker,” she said. /TISG