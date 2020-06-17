Woman worker, 60, dismissed suddenly because of “numerous complaints”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A 60-year-old woman received a letter terminating her services from a company where she worked for 13 years because of “numerous amounts of complaints received throughout the years”.

Her daughter, who highlighted the case in a Facebook post on Tuesday (June 16), has received messages of support and advice on what to do next. She had, in the meantime, brought it to the attention of the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

The termination of employment, which was effective immediately, came as a blow to the family because there was no substantial evidence or proof of the “numerous complaints” the company claimed it had received.

The daughter, Yingying, said her mother was also banned from entering any of the company’s stores from June 15 to July 31, 2020. The company also threatened her mother that further deductions on her salary would be made if she complained to MOM or requested auditors to resolve the issue.

Here are some of the comments on the post. More than one person advised the daughter to gather as much evidence as possible to bolster her mother’s case.

One person pointed out that companies have to pay retrenchment benefits based on the number of years of service.

One person warned that the MOM would probably hand the case to the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) with no concrete results. Ms Yingying responded that it would have to act if the post went viral.

