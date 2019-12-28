Woman trespasses into bank, assaults employee after being denied her money

- Advertisement -

A woman trespassed into a branch of United Overseas Bank (UOB) and assaulted an employee when the bank withheld S$67,000 from her.

Yang Minying (42), originally from China but now a Singapore citizen, was listed as the owner of a clinic, a merchant linked to suspicious bank transactions.

UOB’s fraud investigator Desmond Goh noticed the suspicious transactions and traced to these to the clinic.

The transactions totaled around S$67,000. Goh found that the clinic’s merchant account had been receiving sales proceeds from a massage establishment.

- Advertisement -

He noticed the suspicious transactions traced to the clinic which were made at “unusually late hours,” as quoted in a report by Today.

Goh suspected that the money were “proceeds of crime.” Thus, UOB withheld the S$67,000 from Yang.

Yang’s defence argued that she took over her husband’s inactive company.

When she was denied the money, Yang retaliated by confronting Goh at UOB’s Toa Payoh office.

On Sept 26 last year, she followed an employee to get into the restricted section of the bank.

Yang then attacked and threatened Goh in the bank premises.

Security escorted her out, but she waited for another chance to attack Goh.

Yang punched him in the face and chest and kicked him in the groin all while threatening that she knew where he lived.

Goh’s thighs were bruised from the assault and he also got a 5cm scratch mark across his chest.

On Friday (Dec 27), Yang pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal trespass and another of voluntarily causing hurt. She was sentenced to three weeks in jail./TISG