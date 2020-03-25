Woman suffers burns when she turns on stove after using hand sanitiser

- Advertisement -

A woman’s arms were set on fire when she lathered hand sanitiser on them and then turned on the stove to cook.

She sustained third-degree burns.

Alcohol-based hand sanitiser typically contains 60 to 90 per cent alcohol, which makes it flammable. Alcohol gel can catch fire, producing a translucent blue flame. The ignition point of the alcohol in hand sanitisers is very low so they ignite very easily.

According to a report on 8world.com, photos of the woman’s burns were circulating on social media and Whatsapp messenger.

The report quoted a doctor as saying that when hands cannot be washed immediately, disinfectant and hand sanitisers can have a good sterilisation effect.

Medical Aesthetic Clinic head Tan Dequan said that if the alcohol-based hand sanitiser on the hands does not completely evaporate, it may indeed catch fire.

He suggested that hand sanitisers were not suitable for use in the kitchen.

A photo shared on Monday (March 23) on Facebook shows bad burns on the forearms.

SHARE IT AROUND YO YOUR LOVED ONES….This lady here applied sanitizer on her arms and went to the kitchen to cook…. Posted by 陈耀宗 on Monday, March 23, 2020