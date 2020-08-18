Woman stopped at KL library entrance because of visible “bra lines”

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur — A Malaysian woman has taken to Twitter about being stopped at the entrance to a library here because her bra lines were visible.

Ms Syarifah Amin, the co-founder of advocacy group Malaysian Youth Advocates for Gender Equality (MYAGE), tweeted that a female security guard and a receptionist had stopped her at the entrance.

They told her that her “bra lines” were visible and asked her to cover up as her attire was “eye-catching”, she said.

She was wearing a long-sleeved blouse and long pants.

Got denied entry into Perpustakaan Kuala Lumpur this morning because of pakaian “menjolok mata” sebab “nampak bra”. This was what I was wearing. pic.twitter.com/yugY9GZN1c — Miss Atomic Bomb 🇲🇾 (@SyarifahAmin) August 12, 2020

“The receptionist then kept asking if I had a sweater to cover my bra lines. I mean what’s the point if I have a sweater and I’m gonna take them off anyway upstairs,” Ms Syarifah said.

“Anyways, I told the guard and the receptionist. I came here to study. I’m wearing long sleeves and long pants. I’m not going to wear a ‘sweater’ to cover my ‘bra lines’.

“I literally just want to study,” she wrote.

— Miss Atomic Bomb 🇲🇾 (@SyarifahAmin) August 12, 2020

She added that, when she insisted, the staff eventually allowed her to enter as they were afraid that she would “make a fuss”.

Ms Syarifah also shared other photos of her outfits:

“Here are some other angles of my clothing since some comments are still justifying its inappropriate. If you zoom hard enough… you can see the pimple on my chest. help me pop it pls” pic.twitter.com/hu23r4mpWF

— Miss Atomic Bomb 🇲🇾 (@SyarifahAmin) August 13, 2020

According to the Kuala Lumpur Library’s Facebook post on Friday (Aug 14), its dress code is in place to “inculcate a civilised society based on politeness and decency”.

Besides revealing clothing, skirts above knee length, clothes with offensive slogans, singlets, shorts, slippers, pyjamas, hats and tights are also prohibited on its premises.

/TISG