Woman stands in front of Mercedes-Benz, then hangs onto hood

Singapore — Motorists came across an unusual — not to mention dangerous — sight of a woman hanging onto the hood of a Mercedes-Benz in Rochor Road last Friday (Jan 10).

They took photos and video footage of a woman standing in front of a Mercedes-Benz at around 4 pm that day. When she refused to get out of the way, the driver drove on, with the woman hanging on for dear life.

One motorist, who identified himself as Mr Yang to Xinming Daily, said that, as he drove out of Duo Tower, he saw a woman get in front of a Mercedes-Benz that was behind his car.

The Mercedes-Benz was in the left lane when the woman blocked its path, the 27-year-old said.

In the video he took, a whistle can be heard, presumably warning the woman to leave. But she stayed put, raising her hand for the driver not to go further.

When the driver began to move the car forward, the woman put both hands on the bonnet, stepping backward slowly as the car kept moving.

When the driver did not stop, the woman climbed onto the bonnet and held on.

The driver kept on moving slowly along Rochor Road, while the woman clung to the bonnet.

In another video clip shared on Reddit, the car can be seen approaching Bugis Junction, with the woman still hanging on. It is not known for how long she did that.

Commenters on Reddit could not help but poke fun at the woman and the driver.

No reports of an accident or an arrest have been filed. -/TISG

