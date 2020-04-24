Woman spits on KFC staff, saying, “Wait for your whole family to die”

- Advertisement -

A viral video of a woman spitting on a KFC employee has been circulating on WhatsApp Messenger.

Fast-food chain KFC has lodged a police report following the incident, which occurred on Wednesday (Apr 22) at Nex shopping mall.

“Don’t tell people wait like that. Wait for you to die,” said the woman shouting at the KFC employee.

She also screamed, “Nobody will scared!”

- Advertisement -

“Wait for your whole family to die” she shouts again before spitting at the employee, “Pui! Pui!” and walking away.

While shouting, she does not appear to have her mask on, instead she has it pulled down to her chin. The woman is also accompanied by an elderly-looking lady.

In response to media queries, a spokesman for KFC confirmed that there was “an incident” between a customer and a staff manager at its Nex outlet.

The spokesman said: “Following this incident, we lodged a police report and will leave the police to investigate further.

“We would like to assure our customers that the outlet was immediately cleansed and sanitised post-incident.”

The spokesman also said that KFC’s top priority remains the welfare and safety of its employee, who is currently off-duty and resting.

“At KFC, we take the safety of our staff and customers seriously. We would like to remind all customers to maintain safe distancing and to wear a mask as required by the authorities,” the spokesman said.

The police have also confirmed that reports were lodged and said investigations into a case of public nuisance are ongoing. /TISG