Woman seeks owner of engagement ring found near Jurong

Singapore—A woman who found an engagement ring at TradeHub 21 Carpark Near Jurong East has taken to social media to look for its rightful owner.

Kindhearted netizen Valerie Lim posted on the Singapore Lost and Found Facebook page on Saturday (15 Aug) two photos of the ring she had found.

She wrote, “LOST (what seems to be an) ENGAGEMENT RING!! Found it at Tradehub 21’s carpark floor earlier today. My dear girl – if it’s yours please PM me.”

According to mustsharenews, the ring may have been lost outside a pub named Obar @ TradeHub 21 at #8 Boon Lay Way.

Dear beloved customers,There have been some enquiry on how many outlets do we run. Currently there are only 2 OBAR… Posted by OBAR Tradehub on Monday, 3 August 2020

No one has come forward to claim the ring yet.

Mustsharenews quotes Ms Lim as saying that after she had parked at the open parking at TradeHub 21 at around 2:00 in the afternoon on August 15, she saw the ring on the floor of the parking lot. She was just stepping out of her car when she saw the ring.

Since Ms Lim is herself newly-married, she expressed special empathy toward the woman who had lost the ring.

She said, “If I happen to lose mine one day, I hope for someone to find it and return it too…. Hope the ring gets reunited with its owner.”

Helpful commenters on Ms Lim’s post on the Singapore Lost and Found Facebook page asked if there was a name engraved or any other markings or code on the piece of jewellery. And one netizen added that some codes are lasered into the jewellery’s surface but cannot be seen without special equipment.

Others suggested that she check with the management of Tradehub 21 to see if anyone had called reporting they were missing their ring.

Other commenters also gave advice on finding the owner of the ring.

One netizen commented on Ms Tan’s kindness in endeavouring to find the ring’s owner.

-/TISG

