Woman makes YouTube video teaching foreigners how to get jobs in Singapore, draws netizens ire

A video of a woman teaching foreigners how to obtain a job in Singapore caught the attention of many netizens.

One Mr S posted a link to her video, that has since been made private, in a popular Facebook group.

The woman, presumably a foreigner, created a video titled, ‘Can Singapore Grow without Jobs for Foreigners In the Era of Corona?’.

The video was posted on a channel called ‘Singapore Showtime’, and it was captioned, ‘Want to #work in #singapore but not sure of the future of jobs for foreigners in Singapore due to #covid19? Watch this video now if you are concerned about getting a job in singapore’.

The channel also shared multiple links on how to successfully obtain a job in Singapore, the difference in the types of employment passes and contract jobs available in Singapore.

On YouTube itself, the video was titled, ‘Will Corona End Jobs for Foreigners in Singapore’.

Published on June 1, before the video was made private, it garnered almost 700 views on YouTube.

On the ‘Singapore Showtime’ YouTube channel, there were other similar videos posted earlier this year, such as ‘How to Get a Job & work in Singapore in 2020? Know all about Singapore Jobs and Job Search’.

Most of the comments on the video looked to be from foreigners who were thankful for the advice.

In his caption, Mr S shared a sentiment that many Singaporeans have expressed before as well, including those in the comments: “fishing in all the pmets and telling them.about job vacancies and all… When we singaporeans are loosing job and having little to no income this woman is trying to rope in more PMETs and take up our jobs…”

“Her YouTube channel has so much of info on singapore and how to get a job here and settle down”, he added.

The post sparked many comments from unhappy Singaporeans who blamed the CECA, or the India – Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement. /TISG