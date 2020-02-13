Woman kicked out of the bus because commuters find out she is a nurse

Featured News Woman kicked out of the bus because commuters find out she is...

The nurse's sister who wrote about the incident on Instagram said that as soon as a passenger saw her uniform in the bag she was holding he started shouting at her to get off the bus and was later joined by some other passengers

Medical staff walk to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases building at Tan Tock Seng Hospital in Singapore on January 31, 2020. - Patients infected with the virus similar to the SARS pathogen are warded in isolation rooms at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases according to the health ministry as Singapore bans January 28 new arrivals with recent travel to virus-hit Chinese province ramping up government measures against the spread of a deadly virus. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)

Obbana Rajah

Featured News
SINGAPORE – A woman was forcefully asked to alight from a public bus after other commuters spotted her carrying her nurse’s uniform back home after a shift.

In an Instagram Stories post by her sister, the nurse’s ordeal was outlined.

Her sister, whose account went by the handle ‘eileen_ling19’ wrote, “My sister had a bad night shift last night because she was being kicked in the face by a pt (patient), but that is not the case”. (sic)

She added that usually after her sister finishes her shift working as a nurse, she would usually change back into civilian clothing and board the bus.

However, the nurse’s sister wrote, “Today, she decided to bring her nursing uniform home to wash so she placed it in NTUC bag that has no zipper and board the bus. Normally people don’t give a f***”.

“But today, my sister came home crying because a person in the bus took a peek of her NTUC bag, saw her nursing uniform && shouted at her to get off the bus because she is a nurse”, the lady added.

She also wrote that not only was she forced to alight by just one person but other passengers started pushing for it as well.

Apparently, there was another nurse on the bus who tried to defend her as well, but they were both forced to alight.

The woman’s sister questioned, “Healthcare personel (sic) not human? Are we animals to you?”

Writing in Malay, she also ranted that those afraid of death from the sickness should just stay home without mixing around with other people. /TISG


