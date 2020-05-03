Woman in mall told to wear mask and was offered one: Witness

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A video of a woman strolling without a face mask through a shopping mall which was posted on Wednesday (April 29) had led to criticism online that she should have been offered a mask instead of being shamed.

However, another woman who “witnessed the whole episode” says that the person concerned had in fact been told to wear a mask and was offered one.

The video, which was uploaded on the Facebook page All Singapore Stuff, initially led to the people commenting on it to question the intentions of the person who had done the filming. Many felt that the woman could have been reminded to wear a mask. Others suggested that people bring along an extra mask just in case they encounter someone who forgotten to wear one.

A few people wondered how the woman could have got past the mall entrance, where temperature and IC screening are being done.

The woman who claims to have witnessed the entire episode, Ms Esther Yong, said the woman had refused to put on a mask, even when she was offered one. She had said that her mouth was in pain. The woman was not sold anything and left after 20 to 30 minutes. She was escorted out by security guards.

