Woman draws public ire for filming police who confront her for not wearing a mask

As Singapore tightens its measures in an effort to subdue Covid-19, the Singaporean police have been ensuring that people follow the measures put in place–whether it be complying with a Stay-Home Notice, practicing social distancing, or wearing a face mask to the market.

According to a recent report by straitstimes.com, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has said that anyone not wearing a mask will not be allowed to enter any of its markets. Other stores have also urged customers to observe mask wearing as a means to prevent the spread of the virus. In addition to this, the Singaporean government itself has also issued multiple calls for Singaporeans to observe mask wearing to help minimise the transmission of Covid-19.

However, a video of a woman allegedly caught by police for not wearing a mask to the market has been widely circulated online. To make matters worse, her attitude regarding the incident as she challenged policemen by taking a video of them while they confronted her, has drawn public ire. The three-and-a-half-minute video featured the woman recording the police. The photo not only circulated Facebook, but Reddit as well.

Netizens were displeased with the incident, as they called out the woman’s attitude.

While one Redditor thought that jail time would be a good consequence for the woman’s actions, another thought charging her with a hefty fine would be a better way of teaching her a lesson. “I think a heavy fine will be much better. (It) can replenish our nation’s coffers. Jail term is an expense to our nation.”

Another Redditor suggested mandating hawkers to refrain from doing business with any individual not wearing a mask, saying, “Just add a directive where hawkers are not allowed to do business with anyone who does not don a mask.”