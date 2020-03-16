With travel restrictions imposed, ministers say “expect the global situation to get worse before it gets better”

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Ministers have gone to their respective social media profiles to express the implications and rationale for the additional travel restrictions imposed.

On Sunday (March 15), co-chair of the multi-ministry taskforce and National Development Minister, Lawrence Wong and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat took to Facebook to provide updates on the recently imposed travel restrictions in Singapore.

According to Mr Wong, the rise in imported cases, many of which were residents returning from overseas, urged the task force to issue an advisory deferring all non-essential travel abroad, effective immediately.

There has also been an increase in cases of individuals from ASEAN countries travelling to Singapore for the sole purpose of seeking medical treatment. “It is hard for us to cope with this additional demand during this critical period when our healthcare resources are stretched,” wrote Mr Wong. “We need to be prioritised for Singaporeans.”

Meanwhile, Mr Heng shared that they are “expecting the global situation to get worse before it gets better.”

As the pandemic situation evolves, he noted that the Government’s measures would be reviewed and adjusted accordingly. Additional steps will be placed if necessary, said Mr Heng.

“The global pandemic is expected to have a significant impact on the global economy, and our economy,” he said. “This is why we are preparing the second package of measures to help businesses, workers and our people cope with the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Both ministers understood the inconveniences the new measures will bring and asked for everyone’s understanding as “they are necessary moves to limit the number of imported cases and to keep all of us safe.”

Additional Travel Restrictions

– All travellers with recent travel history to the UK, Switzerland, Japan, and ASEAN countries will be served a 14-day stay home notice.

– All short-term visitors who are nationals of ASEAN countries are required to submit health information to the Overseas Missions, duly approved by the Ministry of Health before travel. Those without the necessary approval will be denied entry.

– Arrangements will not apply to Singaporeans and Malaysians using sea and land crossings daily although precautions are being implemented at checkpoints.

