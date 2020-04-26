With the rise in Covid-19 cases, will there be sufficient isolation facilities?

- Advertisement -

As of Sunday (Apr 26) 13:16 GMT, worldmeters.info has confirmed 13,624 total cases of Covid-19 patients in Singapore, of which 931 are new. Although the country reported its first case back in the last week of January, they only saw a surge in the virus in March. This finally forced them to implement strict circuit breaker measures on April 7.

While the current lockdown was put in place to help flatten the curve, rather than overwhelm all the hospitals, the government has set up community isolation facilities (CIF) to best deal with the ongoing health crisis. Like many other countries dealing with a continual rise in new cases, these facilities are meant to keep the already overworked health care system from being completely devastated.

According to mothership.sg, so far three locations in Singapore have been transformed into CIFs. The first one is the D’Resort Pasir Ris, which accepted its first patient on March 24. This CIF is said to have a capacity of around 500 people and meant to house those that have tested positive but feel well overall.

- Advertisement -

The second one is Changi Exhibition Centre (CEC), which took a little more than 10 days to complete, as reported by Mothership. According to the April 16 Facebook post of the Ministry of Defence, this facility can hold up to 2,800 patients at a time. This facility is also meant to hold patients that feel mild symptoms.

The third facility is located at the Singapore EXPO, which according to the Ministry of Health (MOH), can house at least 1,800 patients at the moment. But they also said that if they open up all 10 halls of this particular facility, they could probably bring that number up to around 4,750 patients in total.

Meanwhile, mothership.sg also shared that a fourth CIF is being built at the Tanjong Pagar Terminal. This location will supposedly be able to have up to 15,000 patients, more than all of the first three facilities put together.

While the CIFs have been put in place to help take the strain off the hospitals and health care workers, if they should ever get close to full capacity, other arrangements will need to be made. The Mothership article also states that should this happen, such facilities like floating hotels, sports halls, HDB flats, and SAF camps could be transformed into community isolation facilities as well. /TISG