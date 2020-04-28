Will distinguishing coronavirus cases based on type cause further division in society?

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases is being listed daily in The Straits Times (ST), Singapore’s leading newspaper. While this is needful information for readers to know, lately distinctions have been made between the types of new coronavirus cases. Specifically, the number of cases among migrant workers living in dormitories is separately mentioned, even in ST’s headlines.

The emphasis makes the message unmistakeable, that while the number of coronavirus cases is growing, it is primarily growing among the migrant worker community living in dormitories.

This reflects in the daily update from the Ministry of Health, where the different types of cases are listed separately: a) Imported cases, b) Cases in the community: Singaporeans/Permanent Residents, Work Pass holders, c) Work Permit holders (residing outside dormitories) and d) Work Permit holders (residing in dormitories).

And again, this is needful information as it helps people understand patterns of infection as well as track their trajectories. It also very likely helps those in authority to determine the next steps in managing the crisis. And it provides valuable data for those studying the pandemic and informs later policies.

The problem however, is the “othering” of migrant workers, who have already been the target of discriminatory attitudes among Singaporeans. The separation of their listing in the announcement of new coronavirus cases may cause further divisions within society.

Netizens have spoken up on social media, saying that migrant workers are part of Singaporean society and should not be seen as, nor treated as, separate. These “woke” folks seem to acknowledge that part of Singapore’s success has been made possible because these workers, the majority of whom come from South Asian countries such as Bangladesh and India, who have come to work here, doing the menial and low-paying jobs that Singaporeans refuse to do.

But for many Singaporeans, migrant workers barely cross their minds at all. They are a necessary part of the country’s landscape, somewhere on the outskirts, barely seen, until Covid-19 made Singaporeans sit up and pay attention.

Words carry power. How a story is told matters to the tellers and hearers, yes, but it especially matters to those whose stories are being told. At this time of Singapore’s history is the story of young migrant men falling ill with the coronavirus—although thankfully many of them are young and in good health and will in all likelihood make a full recovery. The Government’s thorough intervention has made this possible.

And behind that story is a segment of society that Singapore has long turned a blind eye to, and which it would do well to embrace as part of itself, perhaps starting from how their story is told. —/TISG

