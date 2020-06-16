Will all those 60 and above be “culled” for the greater good? A columnist begs to differ

- Advertisement -

Guest columnist for CNN, Ed Adler, shared his thoughts in an opinion piece on talk about “culling the herd” when it comes to the economy and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Referring to it as a “dark strategy” he says, when it comes to saving the economy, it sounds more like the world’s seems to accept sacrificing the lives of the elderly in order to save the rest of the world.

Adler explains that he’s been thinking about the older generation – those like himself that are at least 60 and above – that are at the greatest risk of this ravaging disease. While a number of economies have chosen to reopen despite rising numbers of Covid-19, this also means that people in “his generation” are at higher risk of getting infected and dying.

He realises that his 20-something children and many others in their same age group will begin to venture out and return to some sort of normalcy, but folks that are his age – especially those that have pre-existing medical conditions – will not have the same privilege. In fact, he opines that he and those within his same age bracket will be forced to remain home until further notice, having no idea when things will go back to normal, if they ever do at all.

And to make things even harder, Adler shares the murmurings that he hears from others, talk about how the elderly should just accept that the virus should “be allowed to run its course, even if elderly and homeless people die.” He explains that Ken Turnage, a city official in Antioch, California had even made a Facebook post that claimed that the US should just adopt “Herd Mentality” where it “allows the sick, the old, the injured to meet its natural course in nature.”

- Advertisement -

Despite this particular official’s attempt at remorse by deleting his insensitive post, action was taken and he still lost his job. Yet despite that, he still managed to make those he so callously said should ‘accept their fate,’ like Adler, feel vulnerable to those that share the same opinion.

As mentioned, Turnage isn’t the only one who shares that perspective. The highly popular Dr Mehmet Oz also “misspoke” apparently when he told Fox News that the re-opening of schools was an “appetizing opportunity.” Mehmet was referring to an article in a medical journal that said it “may cost us 2 to 3% in terms of total mortality,” which again supports the idea that there will be those that end up getting sick and dying.

Alder goes on to say in the CNN article that while the true meaning of “culling of the herd” is “a euphemism for a dark strategy to kick-start an economy severely damaged by lockdowns.” He also shares that this statement also means that he and his elderly companions should basically be left out to die for the betterment of the greater good.

And another term he finds equally chilling is “herd immunity.” Much like the other ideas of leaving the elderly out to dry, Alder cites that herd immunity “occurs when a high proportion of the population – an estimated 70% for Covid-19 – has developed immunity after exposure to the virus, or through vaccination and the protection, somewhat, of the part of the population that is not immune.”

Again, this means that the elderly and the immuno-compromised are once again left to fend for themselves and hope that the virus doesn’t get them. While Sweden has somehow been able to accomplish this, there are still a number of other countries that refuse to follow suit.

Alder also writes in his narrative that while governments, politicians, governments, and more so social media has proven that – as he says in his own words – “the country is clearly divided.” He shares how shocked he is to know that many believe the older generation are seemingly disposable. He feels that despite the fact that he is in his 60s, he’s still “vibrant” and he also still enjoys “working with clients to help them achieve their goals.” Aside from that, he wishes to see his children get married, he wants to hold his grandkids, he basically wants the whole shebang.

After everything, Alder maintains that while he realizes that the younger folk can go about their way without fear of dying, he and those his age and older don’t have the same advantage. He admits that his generation’s “pre-lockdown pleasures will be a distant memory while we feel our only option is to stay inside and pray for a cure.”

Alder says he knows that while the New York City he knows and loves may never return, especially without a vaccine or cure. But while he waits within the confines of his apartment, hoping to one day no longer have to live in such a way, he also says that “we must be aware that this might be the next phase in our nightmare.” He continues, “Other societies honor their elders. Ours needs to stop using callous phrases about culling them.”

See the full commentary here. / TISG