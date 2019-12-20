Why Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Old-fashioned marriage’ works

- Advertisement -

It is a royal fairy tale romance come true for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In a cover story for People, the bond between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was discussed by royal sources. The couple is dubbed “a great double act” by one of the sources.

Kate Middleton’s constant calm composure and poise helps balance the day-to-day stresses and intensity Prince William’s role brings, according to the publication.

A royal source dubbed the couple as “a great double act.” The source continued, saying that people make much of Prince William giving the big speeches but Kate is there too, asking questions to presidents and their wives.

When they are side by side, these things are easier, the source added. Describing the couple’s union as “old-fashioned”, the source said the sense of traditionalism is the key to why their marriage works.

The article mentioned that Prince William’s familial upbringing differed from that of his father, Prince Charles and how Prince William found extra support through Kate’s immediate family.

A royal source mentioned that Prince William’s incorporation into the Middleton family was “critical” to his sense of balance and success as a royal.

Royal historian Robert Lacey told People that Prince William is a better set and better grounded than any predecessor one can remember.

Prince Charles went through a period when he grew distant from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II and eventually found himself in a loveless marriage with Princess Diana, as depicted in The Crown.

Prince William still grew up feeling nurtured and loved by those around him, inspite of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s failed marriage.

The crucial life moments Prince William has experienced got him better prepared for his role as the future king.