Why Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are not attending the Grammys

- Advertisement -

Justin Bieber wed his sweetheart Hailey Baldwin two years ago but they have not appeared on the red carpet yet including at the recent Grammys. The couple skipped the Los Angeles ceremony as the Yummy singer did not have any nominations nor is he performing or presenting.

It has been awhile since Bieber attended any award shows. In 2017, TMZ reported that he will not attend any award shows until his new album is released and he has new music to perform and promote.

Earlier this month, he released a new song called Yummy. However, his full album is not out yet. Over the next couple of weeks, he is launching new songs and content for it.

On Tuesday, Bieber talked about his YouTube documentary series which is about his life. His new music is reportedly inspired by Baldwin. An insider shared with E! in December that Bieber’s new music will be personal and that there were a lot of dark times and breakthroughs that the singer went through.

- Advertisement -

Bieber also shared about his mental health issues and how he overcame it.

The insider added that Bieber’s music will reveal how Baldwin helped him through that time and he also wrote about their love and the power of their love being different from anything he has gone through. Fans will adore the familiar sound.

It was also reported that Bieber is doing what he does best and everyone is really looking forward to it.

In September 2019, Bieber revealed how he used heavy drugs and was abusive in past relationships in an Instagram post. He met Baldwin in 2009 and started going out in 2015 but broke up the following year.

The couple reunited in June 2018 where Bieber proposed the following month. Bieber and Baldwin then got married in a New York City courthouse on September 13.

In Bieber’s upcoming documentary Seasons, the focus will be on their relationship. It is debuting on YouTube on January 27, 2020.

New episodes will be released every Monday and Tuesday at 12pm on YouTube for free with ads.

Baldwin says in the teaser trailer that there is a lot of stress that people don’t see.