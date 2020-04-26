Why is woman distributing face masks with messages from MP?

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Video footage of a woman going door-to-door giving out packs of face masks with messages from MP Sun Xueling is circulating online, leading to claims of campaigning activity during the extended circuit breaker to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

It is not known if Ms Sun authorised the distribution.

On Thursday (April 23), Punggol West resident James Ng took to Facebook to share what happened at his front door the previous night. “A lady came to my gate with my wooden door opened. She passed a zip-lock bag containing three surgical masks through the gate.” His four-year-old child accepted the pack.

It is not known who handed out the masks but there were notes pasted on both sides of each pack. The note on the back read “These masks were donated to Punggol West”, while that on the front read “Stay Safe, Stay Healthy. Ms Sun Xueling, MP for Punggol West.”

- Advertisement -

Those commenting on the Facebook page questioned the intentions of the initiative, especially during the circuit breaker period, which was to expire on May 4 but which has been extended to June 1. People have been repeatedly urged to stay at home during this time.

Among those commenting on the post was someone who felt that the masks were donated and were not from the MP.

Others questioned the “double standards” and asked why Ms Sun could not distribute the masks herself. One person points out that the woman is pregnant.

There were also those who wondered if the initiative was considered an essential service under the circuit breaker measures. “Did not PAP (People’s Action Party) say stop all house visits, etc?” asked one. (The party announced on April 13 that it was suspending all ground engagements, including Meet-The-People Sessions, because of the circuit-breaker measures).

A man claiming to be involved in grassroots activities said that his RC was apolitical and that its actions reflected that its activities were to support the estate, not the MP.

last night 8pm, A lady came to my gate with my wooden door opened. She Passed a zip lock containing three surgical mask thru the gate bars to my 4 years old child. Wah!!! Posted by James Ng on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Only a day before the PAP announcement on the suspension of ground activity, MP Chia Shi-Lu had gone to the Alexandra Village to distribute reusable masks to the hawkers there.

He was criticised online for doing that amid the circuit breaker. One comment at that time was that “circuit breaker rules did not apply to individuals such as himself”. /TISG