Why is man shooting bubble tea pearls at metal signboard?

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a man shooting bubble tea pearls through a straw at a metal signboard is making the rounds online. It has garnered cheeky comments, with someone joking that it would be no surprise if bubble tea shops were the next to close because of the incident.

As the country enters the third week of its circuit breaker to contain the spread of Covid-19, during which the people have been urged to remain at home and to go out only when absolutely necessary, there has been an increase in social media posts of people still outdoors for non-essential matters.

On Sunday (April 19), Mr Royston Ong posted the following video on the Facebook page SG Covidiots, the hub for unusual happenings during the circuit breaker.

It was filmed on April 17, at 8.45 pm at 883 Woodlands North Plaza. It is not known what the man was doing outdoors and why he was shooting bubble tea pearls through a straw at the signboard.

- Advertisement -

Here is the man:

And here is the target:

Watch the full video below.

Posted by Royston Ong on Sunday, April 19, 2020

With more than 625 shares, those commenting on the page praised the skills of the man and even wanted to join in the fun.

Others added a Covid-19 twist and commented that the man’s “clear lungs” and ability to hit the board were sure signs he did not have the virus.

Some noted that he was “shooting the virus and bacteria” in the process.

Many people were surprised at the sound of the pearls hitting the metal signboard. “Need to stop eating bubble tea pearls!” said one. “I think it’s not healthy cause too hard.”

One person predicted that “later, all bubble tea shops (would be) asked to close” because of this man.

Read related: